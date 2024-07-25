Facing a financial problem, a 38-year-old engineer jumped to death from the Atal Setu trans-harbour bridge in Mumbai after parking his car on Wednesday afternoon.
The deceased, identified as K Shriniwas, was a resident of Dombivli and was facing a serious financial problem, his family said.
In a distressing CCTV video that has surfaced on social media, Shriniwas can be seen parking his car on the Nhava Sheva end of the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (also known as Atal Setu) around 12.30 pm and jumping into the sea.
Search was on for him, said an official late in the evening on Wednesday.
Navi Mumbai Police has launched a search for him with Atal Setu rescue teams, coastal police and local fishermen, the official added.
Shriniwas left his residence around 11.30 pm Tuesday night and had spoken to his wife and four-year-old daughter over phone hours before taking the drastic step, the official said.
Earlier, he had attempted suicide by drinking a floor cleaner liquid while working in Kuwait in 2023, the official said.