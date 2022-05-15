Sunday, May 15, 2022
MP Reports 42 COVID-19 Cases, No Death; Active Count Now 262

The recovery count increased by 24 to touch 10,30,948, leaving the state with 262 active cases, he added. With 7,780 samples examined during the day, the number of tests in MP went up to 2,91,93,258, the official said.

Representative image of a coronavirus PTI photo

Updated: 15 May 2022 9:12 pm

The COVID-19 tally in Madhya Pradesh reached 10,41,945 on Sunday after the detection of 42 cases at a positivity rate of 0.5 per cent, while the death toll remained unchanged at 10,735, an official said.

A government release said 11,82,94,228 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,180 on Sunday. Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,41,945, new cases 42, death toll 10,735, recoveries 10,30,948, active cases 262, number of tests so far 2,91,93,258.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Bhopal
