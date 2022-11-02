Wednesday, Nov 02, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

MP Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,772, new cases 10, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,933, active cases 63 number of tests so far 3,01,46,391.

MP Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality
MP Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 9:12 pm

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported ten COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,772, a health official said.

The death toll increased by one to 10,776, the official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent, he said. The number of recoveries rose by nine to 10,43,933, leaving the state with 63 active cases.

A total of 3,305 samples were examined during the day, raising the number of tests conducted so far in MP to 3,01,46,391, he added.

A government release said 13,35,13,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,757 on Wednesday.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,772, new cases 10, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,43,933, active cases 63 number of tests so far 3,01,46,391.

-With PTI Input

Related stories

Mumbai Logs 85 New Covid-19 Cases, 1 Death; Active Tally At 584

IIT-Roorkee Researchers Discover 3 Antiviral Molecules For Treating Covid-19

Covid-19 Update: India Logs 1,190 Fresh Infections; Active Caseload Declines To 16,243

Tags

National Active Covid Cases COVID-19 COVID Restrictions COVID Fatalities Madhya Pradesh
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

What Is Moonlighting? Here’s Why Wipro Fired 300 Employees For Doing It

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender

Anu Aggarwal: I Moved To Yoga In 1997, Just After I Vanished From The Film Industry When I Was Still A Top Contender