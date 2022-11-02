MP Logs 10 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday reported ten COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 10,54,772, a health official said.

The death toll increased by one to 10,776, the official said.

The case positivity rate stood at 0.3 per cent, he said. The number of recoveries rose by nine to 10,43,933, leaving the state with 63 active cases.

A total of 3,305 samples were examined during the day, raising the number of tests conducted so far in MP to 3,01,46,391, he added.

A government release said 13,35,13,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far in the state, including 1,757 on Wednesday.

-With PTI Input