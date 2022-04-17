Move To Integrate Helplines To Improve Emergency Response

The government is mulling integrating various helplines --112, 181 and 1098 --- in an effort to provide a better emergency response, an official said.

The official said dialling any of these numbers would take a common interface where complaints could be registered.

Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) is a Pan-India single number (112) for citizens in emergencies while 1098 is a toll free, phone outreach service for children.

The helpline 181 is for providing services to women in need and distress.

The official said the government is mulling its integration to improve emergency response.