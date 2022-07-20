Wednesday, Jul 20, 2022
Mizoram Reports 140 New Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram reported 140 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,31,066 a health department official said.

Covid Vaccination Amrit Mahotsav Photo: PTI

Updated: 20 Jul 2022 11:49 am

Mizoram reported 140 new Covid-19 cases on Wednesday, taking the tally to 2,31,066 a health department official said.


The state had reported 280 cases on Tuesday.


The Covid-19 death toll remained at 706 as no fresh fatality was reported, he said. 


Aizawl district reported 75 new Covid-19 cases, followed by Lunglei (15) and Mamit (14), he said.


The single-day positivity rate increased to 29.85 percent from 27.72 percent on the previous day.


Mizoram now has 885 active Covid-19 cases, while 2,29,475 people have recovered from the infection.


The Covid-19 recovery rate now is 99.31 percent.

More than 19.46 lakh samples have been tested for Covid-19 so far, including 469 samples on Tuesday. 


Altogether 16,48,390 doses of vaccines, including 8,68,261  first doses, 7,24,778 second doses, and 5,53,51 precaution doses have been administered so far till Tuesday, according to the state health department.

(Inputs from PTI) 

