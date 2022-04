The single-day positivity rate increased to 10 percent from 7.49 percent the previous day, as the new cases were detected from 990 samples tested. Mizoram currently has 744 active COVID-19 cases, while 2,25,896 people have recovered from the infection, including 85 people on Thursday.



The COVID-19 recovery rate now is 99.36 percent, and the death rate is 0.30 percent. According to state Immunisation officer Lalmuanawma Jongte, over 8.47 lakh people have been inoculated till Thursday.