Mizoram Logs 136 Fresh Covid-19 Cases

Mizoram's Covid-19 tally rose to 2,32,738 on Sunday as 136 more people tested positive for the infection, 82 less than the previous day, a health official said.

The toll remained unchanged at 710 as no fresh fatality was recorded.

The state had reported 218 cases on Saturday.

Aizawl district reported the highest number of fresh infections at 47, followed by Lunglei (25) and Mamit (23).

The daily positivity rate dipped to 25.14 percent from 30.28 percent on the previous day as 541 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

The state now has 1,012 active cases, while 2,31,016 people have recovered from the infection to date, including 137 on Saturday, he said.

The discharge rate stood at 99.26 percent.

The administration has thus far fully vaccinated 7.27 lakh people and administered booster doses to 64,506 people.

