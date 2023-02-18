Sunday, Feb 19, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Most Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

Home National

Minimum Temperature Settles Above Normal In Most Parts Of Punjab, Haryana

Many pockets of the two states witnessed dense fog, according to a meteorological department report. In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 11.7 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above normal.

Weather: Cold day in Fatehpur
Minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels at many places in Punjab Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Feb 2023 1:02 pm

Minimum temperatures stayed above normal levels at many places in Punjab and Haryana on Saturday.

Many pockets of the two states witnessed dense fog, according to a meteorological department report. In Punjab, Ludhiana recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius and Amritsar 11.7 degrees Celsius, both three degrees above normal.

Patiala registered a minimum temperature of 12.3 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, while the mercury settled at a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius in Pathankot. Bathinda recorded a low of 5.6 degrees Celsius, three degrees below normal, Faridkot 10.4 degrees Celsius and Gurdaspur 8 degrees Celsius.

Related stories

Bhuj In Gujarat Records Highest Temperature For February

Goa Capital Panaji Records Second Highest Temperature In Decade On Thursday

Delhi: Maximum Temperature Expected To Tough 30 Degrees Celsius by Sunday

Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, recorded a low of 11.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal. In Haryana, Ambala recorded a minimum temperature of 12.8 degrees Celsius, three degrees above normal, and Hisar 9.8 degrees Celsius, a notch below normal.

Karnal recorded a low of 10.1 degrees Celsius, Narnaul 11.5 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 11.6 degrees Celsius, Bhiwani 12.2 degrees Celsius and Sirsa 9.4 degrees Celsius.

Tags

National Cold Minimum Temperature Season Fog IMD Low Visibility Punjab Haryana
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

India's Exports May Rise By 3-5% This Fiscal: FIEO

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts

Thai Temple Left Empty After All Monks Fail Drug Test, Turn Out To Be Meth Addicts