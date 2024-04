National

Metal Spears Through Cheek, Hooks On Back: Bizarre Scenes From Panguni Uthiram Processions

People across India celebrated 'Panguni Uthiram', a Tamil Hindu festival on Wednesday. The Panguni Uthiram festival is marked on the Purnima of the month of Panguni. Bizarre scenes of devotees piercing cheeks with metal spears, pulling car with hooks pierced in back were seen at religious processions of Panguni Uthiram festival.