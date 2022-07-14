Thursday, Jul 14, 2022
Mercury Drops After Rains In Haryana, Punjab

In Haryana, Ambala's maximum temperature settled at 32.7 degrees Celsius while Karnal recorded a high of 32.6 degrees Celsius and Hisar's maximum temperature settled at 32.1 degrees Celsius.

The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab Getty Images

Updated: 14 Jul 2022 9:06 pm

The maximum temperatures registered a drop at several places in Haryana and Punjab on Thursday after rains lashed the two states and their common capital Chandigarh.

The showers brought much needed relief from the sultry weather. Chandigarh received heavy rain in the evening, according to the meteorological department here.

Ambala, Hisar, Karnal, Narnaul, Rohtak and Yamunanagar in Haryana and Amritsar, Patiala, Pathankot, Ferozepur, Gurdaspur and Kapurthala in Punjab received showers during the day, it said.

Punjab's Gurdaspur recorded a high of 30.8 degrees Celsius while Patiala's maximum temperature settled at 31.9 degrees Celsius and Amritsar and Ludhiana recorded a high of 31.6 degrees Celsius and 33.7 degrees Celsius. Chandigarh's maximum temperature settled at 33.8 degrees Celsius.

(With PTI inputs)

