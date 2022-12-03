Mehrauli Murder: Chinese Knife Used To Cut Shraddha's Body, Hands Chopped First; Grisly Details Continue To Surface

Shocking details continue to unravel as Delhi Police carries on investigation in connection to the gruesome murder of Shraddha Walkar.

As per media reports, it has been found during the investigation that Aftab Poonawala, the accused in the Shraddha Walker murder case, used a Chinese knife to dismemberher body. It has also been reported that he first chopped her hands after strangling her.

The police have also recovered several sharp weapons from Aaftab’s flat in Mehrauli.

During the narco test, Aaftab reportedly told where he had dumped the weapon with which Shraddha's body was cut. The police are now searching for that weapon. They are also trying to locate the shop where Aaftab bought the weapon he used.

In addition, the police are also investigating whether the weapon was purchased before May 18, the day when the accused allegedly killed Shraddha, or not.

Shraddha Walkar murder case in brief

Aaftab Poonawala killed his live-in partner Shraddha on May 18 by strangling her and later chopped her body into 35 pieces. He stored the parts in a 300-liter-fridge for over 20 days after going around the national capital disposing off bits and pieces of her corpse.

Police arrested Poonawala on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

The narco analysis test of the 28-year-old accused was completed at a hospital in Delhi's Rohini on Thursday.