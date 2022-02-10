Thursday, Feb 10, 2022
Meghalaya To Reopen Schools For Classes 1-5 From Feb 14, End Mandatory Covid Testing For Double-Dosed Entrants

Sangma, who chaired a high-level meeting to review the COVID-19 situation late on Wednesday, also said the night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am will be withdrawn from Friday.

Meghalaya To Reopen Schools For Classes 1-5 From Feb 14, End Mandatory Covid Testing For Double-Dosed Entrants
Schools to reopen in Meghalaya. AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool

Updated: 10 Feb 2022 6:32 pm

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has said schools will reopen for Classes 1-5 from February 14, and no mandatory testing will be required on entry into the state for double-vaccinated people.

"No RT-PCR test will be needed for double-vaccinated individuals coming to the state starting Friday. The schools (Classes 1 to 5) will be fully functional from Monday," he said. Teaching via the offline mode for Classes 6-12 and in colleges and universities had already begun last week.

Sangma also said entry into bars, restaurants and movie theatres will only be allowed for fully-vaccinated people, and that the odd-even system of plying of vehicles will continue in Shillong.

The northeastern state had reported 125 fresh COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, which pushed the tally to 92,646, while the death toll mounted to 1,554 with two more fatalities.

With inputs from PTI. 

