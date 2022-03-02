Meghalaya Records 19 New COVID-19 Cases

Meghalaya on Wednesday recorded 19 new cases, one less than the previous day, pushing the tally to 93,516, a senior health department official said.





Health Services Director Dr Aman War said the COVID-19 death toll rose to 1,580 as two more persons succumbed to the infection. Meghalaya now has 158 active COVID-19 cases, while 91,778 people have recovered from the disease, War said.





Of the 19 new cases, eight were reported from East Khasi Hills district, six from Ri Bhoi and one each from East Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, West Garo Hills and West Jaintia Hills district, respectively.





The state has tested over 13.61 lakh samples for COVID-19 to date, he said. A total of 23.55 lakh people have been inoculated in the state, War said.

