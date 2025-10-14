Massive Fire Destroys Four-Storey Chemical Factory In Indore; No Casualties Reported

A massive fire broke out in a four-storey chemical factory in Indore’s Sanwer Road industrial area.
The fire started around 2:15 AM, prompting an urgent response from the Indore Municipal Corporation's fire department.
Over 100 water tankers were deployed throughout the night to douse the fire.
A massive fire broke out in a four-storey chemical factory in Indore’s Sanwer Road industrial area during the early hours of Tuesday, completely gutting the premises.No casualties have been reported, according to civic officials.
The fire started around 2:15 AM, prompting an urgent response from the Indore Municipal Corporation's fire department. Given the intensity of the blaze, firefighting teams and equipment were rushed in not only from Indore but also from nearby towns including Depalpur, Betma, Mhow, Pithampur, and Sanwer.
Fire officer Vinod Mishra stated that the fire engulfed the entire factory, which spans nearly 20,000 square feet. “The flames were so fierce that the building was reduced to ashes,” he said.
Over 100 water tankers were deployed throughout the night to douse the fire, which was brought under control by morning. Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire, and an assessment of the damage to the chemical unit is underway.
“No injuries or loss of life have been reported,” Mishra confirmed.
With PTI inputs