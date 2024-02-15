Man Loses Head In Car Collision In West Delhi's Kirti Nagar

A 27-year-old man got decapitated in an accident in west Delhi's Kirti Nagar area when his car collided with another car, got flung in air, and landed on the other side of the road, police said on Thursday.

The entire accident was captured on a CCTV camera.

The deceased was identified as Vansh Jolly, a resident of the Mansarovar Garden area. Jolly, who worked as a marketing agent for cosmetic products, is survived by his mother.