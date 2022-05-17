Man Killed After School Bus Hits Scooter in UP's Noida

The deceased has been identified as Prashant alias Prince, a resident of Gejha village, and the incident took place around 2 pm, they said. "The bus and the scooter collided at the red light of Sector 47-48 intersection, after which Prashant fell on the road and eventually died," a police spokesperson said.



The spokesperson said that the officials of the Sector 49 police station reached the spot and took the body into custody. The official added that the deceased's family had been informed, and further legal proceedings in the case were being carried out.