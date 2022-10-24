Monday, Oct 24, 2022
Man Ends Life; Harassment From Loan App, Kin Allege

On Monday, police reported that a man hanged himself allegedly due to harassment by loan recovery agents.

Updated: 24 Oct 2022 6:55 pm

A man ended his life by hanging allegedly due to harassment of loan recovery agents, police said on Monday.

According to police, the deceased Dasari Sekhar took Rs 4,000 credit in two tranches from a loan app installed on his phone last month.

However, the loan app recovery people started sending messages to the relatives of Sekhar saying he defaulted on the loan and later sent a nude picture to his mobile threatening that it will be shared with all his friends and relatives.

Police said they received a complaint from the wife of the deceased stating that Sekhar ended his life on Sunday night unable to bear the mental pressure.

The case is under investigation.

