Man Attempts Suicide By Cutting Throat In Karnataka High Court In Front Of Chief Justice

A 51-year-old man attempted to end his life by slitting his throat with a knife inside Karnataka High Court in front of Chief Justice N V Anjaria. The incident happened on Wednesday and the man was immediately rushed to a hospital.
According to a report by news agency PTI, the man, identified as Srinivas and a resident of Mysuru, entered the high court premises and handed over a file to security personnel at Court Hall One. Then, suddenly, he took out a knife from his pocket and cut his throat in front of the chief justice. The security staff was immediately alerted and rushed him to the Bowring Hospital.
A police officer, speaking to news agency PTI, commented, “We do not know why he took such an extreme step in front of the chief justice. He is currently under treatment, and we can only take his statement once he is physically fit.”
When the police asked Srinivas’s wife, they found out that they were upset because the High Court had dismissed a case they filed in Mysuru in 2021 against a construction company based in Hyderabad. According to The Indian Express, Srinivas has alleged that the firm has duped him of Rs 93 lakh and the High Court had directed him to approach the lower court to resolve the matter since it is a civil dispute.
The police are waiting to speak with Srinivas to understand why he tried to kill himself, once he's recovered.
