Sunday, Nov 13, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Man Arrested On Rape Charge In Punjab's Phagwara

A man was arrested here on the charge of raping a woman after drugging her with some intoxicant, police said on Saturday.

Delhi woman gangraped in Ghaziabad
Delhi woman gangraped in Ghaziabad Representative image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Nov 2022 10:40 pm

A man was arrested here on the charge of raping a woman after drugging her with some intoxicant, police said on Saturday.

The accused has been identified as Swaroop Singh, a resident of Dosanjhan Road apartment, Deputy Superintendent of Police Jaspreet Singh said.

He said the complainant had alleged that the accused pretended to help her husband get bail from jail and took Rs 50,000 from her for it.

The accused allegedly drugged her by serving her some cold drink laced with intoxicant, and then raped her when she fell unconscious, said the DSP.

When she regained consciousness and came to know of it, the accused showed her a video of the act and threatened her he will upload it on social media if she told about the incident to anyone, said the DSP.

On her complaint, police arrested Swaroop Singh under relevant sections, including that of rape, of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Tags

National Man Was Arrested Swaroop Singh Charge Of Raping A Woman Drugging Her With Some Intoxicant Dosanjhan Road Apartment Deputy Superintendent Of Police Jaspreet Singh Upload It On Social Media
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

AAP Announces The Second List Of 117 Candidates For Delhi MCD Polls

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material

Child Sex Abuse: CBI Raids 56 Locations In Nationwide Crackdown On Child Sexual Abuse Material