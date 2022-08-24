Mahindra World City Jaipur Concludes 26 New Lease Agreements

Mahindra World City Jaipur Ltd, a joint venture between Mahindra Lifespace Developers and Rajasthan State Industrial Development and Investment Corporation, has concluded 26 new lease agreements.

The new signings, which were signed between April 2021 and June 2022, included both new customers and expansion of facilities by existing clients, together leasing about 137 acres of land, Mahindra Life spaces Chief Business Officer – Industrial Rajaram Pai said on Wednesday.

He said that new companies are from a variety of sectors like IT, engineering, furniture manufacturing, solar energy, gems and jewelry manufacturing, logistics, and warehousing.

Half of the area in the world is occupied, Pai said.

