Maharashtra: Yoga Day Celebrated At Trimbakeshwar Temple In Nashik

Nashik, Jun 21 (PTI) Union minister Nityanand Rai presided over the International Yoga Day celebrations in the premises of Trimbakeshwar temple in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Tuesday.

The Union minister of state for home and Yog Vidya Gurukul chairman Dr Vishwas Mandlik addressed the programme, which was attended by district collector Gangadharan D, superintendent of police Sachin Patil and other officials.

The programme was organised by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in cooperation with the Nashik district administration, Yog Vidya Gurukul and Shri Trimbakeshwar Temple Trust.