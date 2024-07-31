National

Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Came To India For Yoga, Visited Mumbai In June, Reveals Probe

The SP said that their probe is moving in the right direction, adding that they have "strong clues related to the woman".

Sindhudurg Forest
The woman was found chained to the tree in the forest at Sonurli village in Sindhudurg | Photo: X/@AbhijitKaran25
info_icon

The 50-year-old American woman, who was found tied to a tree with an iron chain in forest in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, had visited Mumbai in June, police said, adding that the motive behind her visit is still unclear.

With the help of three pairs of locks and keys found from the spot where the woman was chained, police are looking for further clues to get to the root of the case.

When Was The Woman Found?

The woman, identified as Lalita Kayi, was found on July 27 when a shepherd followed a path hearing her cries in the forest at Sonurli village in Sindhudurg. He immediately alerted the police about the woman found chained to a tree.

The cops also found a photocopy of her American passport, her Aadhaar card with a Tamil Nadu address on her. They said that her visa had expired.

Later, the woman was shifted to a hospital in Goa for treatment. Reportedly, the medical prescriptions found in her possession revealed that Kayi was undergoing treatment for a psychiatric illness.

Came To India 10 Years Ago

Officials said that Kayi had come to Tamil Nadu ten years ago to learn yoga and meditation. She married an Indian man in the southern state and lived with him for several years and even got an Aadhaar card.

However, after a fallout with her husband, Kayi moved to Goa for a while and then visited Mumbai in June this year.

An official said that the motive behind her visit to Mumbai is still being verified, adding that it is unclear whom Kayi met and how long she stayed in the city.

Kayi's Note: She Hadn't Eaten For 25 Days

During the probe, the Sindhudurg police had also recovered a note from Lalita Kayi, in which she had written she hadn't eaten anything for the last 25 days.

Sindhudurg Superintendent of Police (SP), Saurabh Kumar Agrawal, said that it was yet to be ascertained as to for how long she had been tied to the tree with the iron chain. "But the note, which police recovered, mentions that she had not consumed anything for the last 25 days," he added.

Kayi, who is now undergoing treatment, was also suspected to be suffering from schizophrenia, police had earlier said.

Police Probe On

SP Saurabh Kumar Agrawal said that police have not recorded Lalita Kayi's statement yet, adding that they are however verifying the information related to her, including from which place in the US she comes from.

Agrawal said that the chain -- with which Kayi was tied -- had a lock and a pair of keys which were found 8-9 metres from the tree.

The keys are rusted due to heavy rains and mud and police are trying to find out if they are of the lock on the chain, he was cited to be saying by news agency PTI.

Agrawal said that two similar pairs of locks and keys were also found in Kayi's bag, adding that the probe is moving in the right direction. The Sindhudurg police have "strong clues related to the woman".

Attempt To Murder Case Against Ex-Husband

The Sindhudurg police on Tuesday registered an attempt-to-murder case against her former husband for tying her to a tree with an iron chain in the forest.

The case, on charges of attempted murder, act endangering life or personal safety of others and wrongful confinement under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), is based on the information mentioned in Kayi's note.

Police teams were sent to Tamil Nadu and Goa to trace the woman's ex-husband and other relatives.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Sri Lanka, 3rd T20I: What Gautam Gambhir Said - Dressing Room Video Revealed
  2. World Championship Of Legends Racks Up 75 Million Unique Viewers In India
  3. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I: India Thrash Sri Lanka In Super Over, Win Series 3-0 - In Pics
  4. IND Vs SL, 3rd T20I Highlights: India Beat Sri Lanka In Super Over After Suryakumar Yadav Magic; Complete Series Sweep
  5. India Vs Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Joins Elite List After T20I Series Clean Sweep
Football News
  1. Brentford's Igor Thiago Ruled Out Until Late 2024 Due To Meniscus Injury
  2. 'Biggest Loss Of Face In The History Of Football,' Says Jurgen Klopp On England Rumours
  3. Team K-League 3-4 Tottenham: Son Heung-Min Stars In South Korea As Spurs Hold Onto Win
  4. Jake O'Brien Signing Not Linked To Jarrad Branthwaite Future, Says Everton Manager Sean Dyche
  5. Manchester United: Amad Diallo Quashes Exit Talk As Young Winger Excited For Bigger Role
Tennis News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Carlos Alcaraz Eases Past Roman Safiullin Into Quarter-Finals
  2. Anna Karolina Schmiedlova Stuns Barbora Krejcikova To Reach Paris Olympics Semi-Finals
  3. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Novak Djokovic Cruises Into Quarter-Finals, Set To Play Stefanos Tsitsipas
  4. Andy Murray Overcome With Emotion After Yet Another Olympics Comeback Prolongs Career
  5. Tennis At Paris Olympics: 'NadAlcaraz' Through To Men's Doubles Quarterfinals
Hockey News
  1. India Vs Belgium, Paris Olympic Games 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch IND Vs BEL Pool B Match Live On TV And Online
  2. IND Vs BEL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: India Face Belgium In Crucial Pool Match - Preview
  3. India Hockey At Paris Olympics: Harmanpreet Singh And Co Qualify For Quarter-Finals - All You Need To Know
  4. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey Highlights, Paris Olympics: India Remain Unbeaten as Harmanpreet's Two Goals And Solid Defence Overpower Ireland
  5. IND 2-0 IRL Hockey, Paris Olympics 2024: Harmanpreet's Goals Lead India To Victory - Match Report

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Kanwar Yatra: Kanwariyas Block Delhi-Jaipur Highway In Protest Over Pilgrim's Death Due To Speeding Truck
  2. India, China Hold 'Constructive' Diplomatic Talks Over Eastern Ladakh Standoff
  3. Maharashtra: US Woman Found Chained To Tree Came To India For Yoga, Visited Mumbai In June, Reveals Probe
  4. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  5. Delhi L-G Forms Panel To Address Issues Over Regulation Of Coaching Centres
Entertainment News
  1. 'You’re The Kindest Soul': Kiara Advani Receives Special Birthday Wish From Sidharth Malhotra
  2. Did Millind Gaba Get Into A Fight Under The Influence Of Alcohol? Watch VIRAL Video
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Imtiaz Ali, Kabir Khan, Onir And Rima Das’ Film 'My Melbourne' To Open The Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024
  5. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
US News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. You Won’t Believe How Many Bags Snoop Dogg Owns – And What’s Inside!
  5. Did A Truck Accident Unleash King Cobras On I-25 In Casper? Wyoming Highway Patrol Responds | Here's The Truth
World News
  1. Inside GPT-5: What You Need To Know About OpenAI’s Next Big Thing
  2. Boeing Names Robert Ortberg As New CEO Amidst Safety And Financial Struggles
  3. Ballerina Farm Controversy: Why Is Everyone Talking About Hannah Neeleman And Her ‘Tradwife’ Lifestyle?
  4. Paris Olympics: Macron's Viral 'Kiss' Photo With French Sports Minister Sparks Row
  5. 'Ukraine Can Fight': Fencer Olga Kharlan Dedicates Paris Olympics Bronze Medal To 'All Athletes Killed By Russia'
Latest Stories
  1. UPSC Cancels Selection Of IAS Officer Puja Khedkar, 'Permanently' Debars Her From All Future Exams
  2. Bihar: 5-Year-Old Boy Brings Gun To School, Shoots At A Class 3 Student
  3. Arjun Rampal Takes Responsibility For His Failed Marriage With Mehr Jesia; Says GF Gabriella Demetriades Is 'Very Close' To His Ex-Wife
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' Climax Scene Leaked; Fans Demand Removal Of The Viral Video
  5. Wayanad Landslides | July 31 Highlights: Death Toll Over 165, To Rise Further; People In Landslide-Prone Areas Asked To Shift
  6. Wayanad Tragedy: Rescuers Face Horror As Dead Bodies In Sitting, Lying Positions Found Inside Homes
  7. 'Deadpool And Wolverine' Box Office Collection Day 5: Marvel's Superhero Film Inches Closer To Rs 80 Crore Mark In India
  8. Paris Olympics Day 5 LIVE Updates: Manika Batra Crashes Out, Tarundeep Rai Bows Out 4 - 6, Lovlina Borgohain Starts Campaign With Win