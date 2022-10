Maharashtra's Thane district reported 59 new cases of COVID-19, taking the tally of infections to 7,45,393, a health official said on Sunday.

With the addition of latest cases on Saturday, the district neighbouring Mumbai is now left with 295 active cases, he said.

The toll remained unchanged at 11,962, while the count of recoveries has reached 7,33,863, the official added.

-With PTI Input