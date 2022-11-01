Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Maharashtra Sees 257 Covid-19 Cases, One Fatality

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 8:43 pm

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 257 fresh coronavirus cases, one fatality, and 178 recoveries, the state health department said. 

The lone fatality was reported in Mumbai after a gap of 18 days. With fresh cases, the state's COVID-19 tally rose to 81,32,170 and the toll to 1,48,387. 

A day before the state had recorded 169 cases. Mumbai reported 83 fresh cases. The case fatality rate in the state stands at 1.82 per cent.

Maharashtra is now left with 1,566 active cases after 178 patients recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative recoveries to 79,82,217.

The recovery rate in the state is 98.16 per cent. 

A total of 15,954 tests were conducted in the state in the last 24 hours, taking the number of samples examined so far to 8,52,68,825. 

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Total cases 81,32,170, death toll  1,48,387, recoveries 79,82,217, tests 8,52,68,825, active cases 1,566.

-With PTI Input

