Maharashtra: RPI(A) Led By Athawale Protests Over Dalit Atrocities, Quota, Jobs

The Republican Party of India (A) led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday staged protests in parts of Maharashtra demanding that the government stop increasing atrocities on Dalits and implement reservation in promotions.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, the party held the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) responsible for "cancellation" of Maratha quota and political reservation of OBCs.

The statement said party workers staged a protest outside the district collector's office in BKC here, as well as in Solapur, Ahmednagar etc. "The Maratha reservation and OBC (political) quota got cancelled since the Maharashtra government did not keep its side properly before the Supreme Court. Hence, the party staged protests to condemn the state government," the statement said.

The party said slums till 2019 must be regularised, job backlog in the backward class segment must be cleared soon, quota for economically weaker sections in the Maratha community should be implemented and five acres of land must be given to landless tillers.

The Supreme Court had, in March this year, rejected the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission's interim report recommending restoration of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the local body polls. The apex court had, in May last year, quashed a Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs.

(With PTI inputs)