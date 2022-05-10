Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Maharashtra: RPI(A) Led By Athawale Protests Over Dalit Atrocities, Quota, Jobs

The statement said party workers staged a protest outside the district collector's office in BKC here, as well as in Solapur, Ahmednagar etc.

Maharashtra: RPI(A) Led By Athawale Protests Over Dalit Atrocities, Quota, Jobs
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 May 2022 9:05 pm

The Republican Party of India (A) led by Union Minister Ramdas Athawale on Tuesday staged protests in parts of Maharashtra demanding that the government stop increasing atrocities on Dalits and implement reservation in promotions.

According to a statement issued by the minister's office, the party held the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) responsible for "cancellation" of Maratha quota and political reservation of OBCs.

Related stories

RPI(A), BJP Will Fight Mumbai Civic Polls Together, Win Majority, Says Athawale

The statement said party workers staged a protest outside the district collector's office in BKC here, as well as in Solapur, Ahmednagar etc. "The Maratha reservation and OBC (political) quota got cancelled since the Maharashtra government did not keep its side properly before the Supreme Court. Hence, the party staged protests to condemn the state government," the statement said.

The party said slums till 2019 must be regularised, job backlog in the backward class segment must be cleared soon, quota for economically weaker sections in the Maratha community should be implemented and five acres of land must be given to landless tillers.

The Supreme Court had, in March this year, rejected the Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission's interim report recommending restoration of 27 per cent reservation for OBCs in the local body polls. The apex court had, in May last year, quashed a Maharashtra law granting quota to Marathas in admissions and government jobs.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Republican Party Of India RPI Party Workers Athawale Protests District Collector's Office Maharashtra State Backward Classes Commission BKC Dalit Atrocities Quota Jobs
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Dermatologist Sanyogita Singh's Skincare And Hair Care Treatments Will Make Your Skin Radiant

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas

Cyclone Asani: NDRF Earmarks 50 Teams For Undertaking Rescue Operations In Affected Areas