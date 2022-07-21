Maharashtra Reports 2,289 New Covid-19 Cases, Six Deaths

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 2,289 new coronavirus positive cases and six deaths, the state health department said.

With this, the overall infection tally of the state rose to 80,27,395 and the death toll to 1,48,045, it said. There are now 14,519 active cases in the state, of which 5,125 are in Pune, followed by 1,937 in Mumbai and 1,384 in Nagpur district respectively.

On Wednesday, Maharashtra had recorded 2,325 COVID-19 cases and seven deaths. As 2,400 patients recuperated from the infection during the day, the recovery count rose to 78,64,831, the department said in a statement.

The state's recovery rate is 97.97 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.84 per cent.

Out of the new cases, the highest number of 810 cases are from Pune circle, followed by Mumbai (528), Nagpur (371), Nashik (211), Akola (117), Aurangabad (96), Latur (84), and Kolhapur (72), it said.

Of the six deaths, four occurred in Mumbai circle and two in Pune circle. Of the 45,381 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the number of samples tested so far in Maharashtra rose to 8,27,88,784 as per the report.

The state's positivity rate is 5.02 per cent. The coronavirus figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 80,27,395; fresh cases 2,289; death toll 1,48,045; recoveries 78,64,831; active cases 14,519; total tests 8,27,88,784.

-With PTI Input