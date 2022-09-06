Maharashtra Records 869 New Covid-19 Cases, 2 Deaths; Active Tally At 7,701

Maharashtra on Tuesday added 869 fresh cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths linked to the infection, taking the overall tally to 81,06,272 and the toll to 1,48,269, said a state health department official.

As many as 1,328 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing up their cumulative count to 79,50,302 and leaving the state with 7,701 active cases, he said. The state's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.08 per cent, while the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent, the official said.

Both coronavirus-related fatalities were reported from Pune - one each in the city and rural parts of the western Maharashtra district, he said. The Mumbai administrative circle registered 505 coronavirus cases, the Pune circle 210 followed by 52 in Nashik, 25 in Kolhapur, 19 each in Aurangabad and Latur, 16 in Akola and 23 in the Nagpur circle, the official said.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts. A total of 20,169 coronavirus tests were carried out in the state in the past 24 hours, taking their overall count to 8,42,44,752, he said.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 81,06,272; fresh cases 869; death toll 1,48,269; recoveries 79,50,302; active cases 7,701; total tests 8,42,44,752.

