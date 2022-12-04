Maharashtra: One More Constable Held For Running Ganja Supply Racket In Nagpur Jail

Days after the arrest of two constables of the Nagpur Central Jail and three history-sheeters for allegedly supplying ganja to inmates, the city police arrested one more policeman, posted on duty at the prison, who is the suspected kingpin of the racket, an official said on Sunday.

With this, the number of arrested persons in the case has gone up to six, he said. The accused constable had purchased a SIM card and mobile phone through which he would use in arranging ganja for the inmates.

"The police zeroed in on him on the basis of the location of the mobile phone. He had asked his friends to recharge the mobile phone. However, the phone is not yet recovered by the police," the official of Dhantoli police station said.

The accused constable told the police that he threw the phone into a nullah following the arrest of two jail constables on Wednesday, police sources said. A local court remanded him police custody till December 7.

In the probe conducted so far, the police have found that the constables used to charge Rs 5,000 for the delivery of ganja, Rs 3,000 for providing food items from outside and Rs 1,000 for clothes. After receiving requests from two jail inmates, the constables used to write it on a paper and send the pictures on WhatsApp to the three history-sheeters, who were earlier in the prison but were out on bail.

A fruit-seller outside the jail used to receive the packet from them and forward it to the jail constables. They were secretly delivering the packets for the last one-and-a-half years, they said.

(With PTI Inputs)