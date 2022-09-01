Maharashtra Nutrition Month: Minister Says Government Positive On Anganwadi Workers Honorarium Hike

The fifth state level 'nutrition month' programme was launched on Thursday in Thane by Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha. He said the state government was positive about increasing the honorarium of anganwadi workers and a decision would be taken soon.

During the event, he distributed fruit baskets and baby care kits to pregnant women, children and breast-feeding mothers. Rubal Agrawal, commissioner of state Women and Child Welfare department, said 'nutrition month' will be celebrated in all 1.10 lakh anganwadis in the state from September 1 to 30.

The weight of children, food, women and child health, education and several such issues would be discussed in events that will be held as part of the month, Agrawal added.

