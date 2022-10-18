Maharashtra Logs 358 Covid-19 Cases, Two Fatalities; Active Tally At 2,788

Maharashtra on Tuesday recorded 358 fresh coronavirus cases and two fatalities that raised the tally of infections to 81,28,258 and the toll to 1,48,374, a health department official said.

With 370 patients recovering from the infection in the last 24 hours, the count of recoveries reached 79,77,096, the official said.

As per a bulletin from the health department, the state is now left with 2,788 active cases.

Mumbai recorded 128 fresh cases. Both the fatalities were reported from Nagpur city and district.

Maharashtra's (COVID-19) fatality rate now stands at 1.82 per cent and the recovery rate at 98.14 per cent, the bulletin said.

A total of 14,475 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of tests conducted so far in the state to 79,76,726, it said.

