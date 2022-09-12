Monday, Sep 12, 2022
Maharashtra Launches 'Rashtraneta To Rashtrapita' Initiative To Address Citizens' Pending Complaints, Requests

The initiative is aimed to ensure the common man does not have to travel to the state secretariat to get problems addressed, the CMO statement said.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a video conference meet with divisional commissioners and district collectors, directed them to address pending complaints and requests PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Sep 2022 5:46 pm

The Maharashtra government on Monday launched the 'Rashtraneta to Rashtrapita' initiative to address pending complaints and requests of citizens. It will be held from September 17 to October 2, an official said.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, in a video conference meet with divisional commissioners and district collectors, directed them to address pending complaints and requests, a statement from the Chief Minister's office said.

The initiative is aimed to ensure the common man does not have to travel to the state secretariat to get problems addressed, the CMO statement said. It added that complaints and requests received till September 10 will be addressed during this initiative.The review of this fortnightly initiative will be done in the cabinet meeting, as per Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

(With PTI inputs)

