Maharashtra CM Shinde Dedicates 5,150 Electric Buses To MSRTC Fleet

The addition of 5,150 electric buses to the MSRTC fleet marks a significant step towards modernisation and environmental sustainability, he said, while reiterating the importance of transitioning from diesel to LNG buses to reduce pollution.

Shinde assured prompt resolution of pending issues concerning MSRTC workers and staff and emphasised the importance of competing effectively with private bus operators.

He also emphasised the importance of extending e-bus and AC bus services to rural areas of the state.