Saturday, Nov 05, 2022
Maharashtra CM Shinde Calls On Sharad Pawar In Hospital

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Friday visited Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar at the Breach Candy hospital here.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Nov 2022 7:15 am

Pawar has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for the last few days. 

''The chief minister called on Pawar to inquire about his health,'' an official in the CM's office said.

Pawar took part in the NCP's ongoing meeting at Shirdi through a video conference from the hospital earlier in the day. 

Shinde rebelled against Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray in June this year resulting in the collapse of the Sena-NCP-Congress government in the state. 

Shinde had cited his opposition to the Sena's alliance with the NCP and Congress as the main reason for rebelling against the party's leadership.

(Inputs from PTI)

Tags

National Maharashtra Breach Candy Hospital Chief Minister Eknath Shinde Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) President Sharad Pawar Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray Sena's Alliance With The NCP And Congress
Visually told More

