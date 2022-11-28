Monday, Nov 28, 2022
Maharashtra CM Announces Rs 5 Lakh Compensation To Kin Of Woman Killed In Railway Bridge Accident

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde expressed grief over the incident PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Nov 2022 5:01 pm

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the woman who died after falling on the railway track when a part of a foot over-bridge (FOB) collapsed at a railway station in Chandrapur district. 

A 48-year-old woman died and 12 persons were injured as they fell on a railway track after a portion of the over-bridge (FOB) collapsed at Balharshah railway station in the district in eastern Maharashtra on Sunday. Shinde expressed grief over the incident and stated that the government will take care of the medical expenses of the injured persons.

A large number of passengers were using the FOB in order to catch a Pune-bound train when a part of it suddenly caved in. As a result, 13 people fell around 20 feet down on the railway track, an official of the Government Railway Police (GRP) had said. One of the victims died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital, it was stated.

According to the Central Railway, the pre-cast slab of the FOB connecting platform number 1 and 2 of the railway station collapsed, but the remaining portion of the bridge is intact. The railway authorities had announced a financial aid of Rs 1 lakh for the grievously-injured persons and Rs 50,000 for other injured.

(With PTI inputs)

