Maharashtra: Amid Rains, Water Level In Manjara Dam Reaches 90 pc; Alert Issued For Nearby Villages

The level of the Manjara dam that provides water for irrigation to Latur and neighboring areas in Maharashtra has reached almost 90 percent of storage capacity, leading to officials stating on Friday that its gates may have to be opened if rains in the catchment areas continued.

Rains
Rains Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 7:44 pm

With the water storage now standing at 89.91 percent of capacity, the irrigation department has raised an alert for villages in the vicinity and along the banks of the Manjara river, he said.

"The gates may have to be opened if the rains in the catchment areas continued. We have written to the district administration on this issue," he added.

(Inputs from PTI)

