Maha Sees 15 Covid-19 Cases, No Death; Active Tally 96 As 11 Recover

Maharashtra on Friday logged 15 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally to 81,37,361, while the death toll stood unchanged at 1,48,421, a health official said.

Mumbai circle led with seven cases, followed by three each in Pune and Latur circles, and one each in Kolhapur and Nashik circles, he said. The recovery count increased by 11 to touch 79,88,844, leaving the state with an active caseload of 96, he said.

Pune leads with 32 active cases, followed by 24 in Mumbai and 12 in Thane, the official added. The recovery rate in the state stands at 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate is 1.82 per cent, as per official data.

So far, 8,63,74,751 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 5,718 in the last 24 hours. The state health department said 21,476 out of the 9,63,483 passengers who arrived at international airports in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur since December 24 last year were subjected to RT-PCR tests to detect coronavirus, and 34 reports have returned positive.

These comprise eight from Mumbai, four from Pune, one each from Navi Mumbai, Amravati, Sangli and Aurangabad, five from Gujarat, two each from Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan and Odisha, and one each from Goa, Assam and Telangana.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases : 81,37,361; fresh cases:15; death toll 1,48,421; recoveries 79,88,844 ; active cases 96; total tests: 8,63,74,751.