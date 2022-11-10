Friday, Nov 11, 2022
Maha Govt Giving Impetus To A Bamboo Plantation In Palghar Says Govt

Bhagat Singh Koshyari, Governor of Maharashtra, said the state government has provided ample land for bamboo plantations in the tribal-dominated Palghar district to provide employment opportunities.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
Maha Govt Giving Impetus To A Bamboo Plantation In Palghar Says Govt Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Nov 2022 8:46 pm

The Maharashtra government had made available ample land for bamboo plantation in the tribal-dominated Palghar district to provide employment opportunities and ensure proper use of forest wealth, Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari said here on Thursday.

He said the state government was committed to the development of tribals and several welfare schemes had been launched for them.

"Largescale bamboo plantation has started in the district and the state government has made ample land available for this. It will provide employment. It will also ensure proper use of forest wealth," Koshyari said.

During his daylong tour of Palghar, the governor inaugurated a bust of Vasantrao Patwardhan, who launched NGO Pragati Pratishtan for tribal welfare, in Jawhar.

