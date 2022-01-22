Saturday, Jan 22, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Maha Govt Directs Authorities To Approve Study Leave For Award-Winning Teacher

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said she has instructed the local authorities to clear the leave application of Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjit Disale for further studies.

Maha Govt Directs Authorities To Approve Study Leave For Award-Winning Teacher
-

Trending

Updated: 22 Jan 2022 4:24 pm

Maharashtra Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad on Saturday said she has instructed the local authorities to clear the leave application of Global Teacher Prize 2020 winner Ranjit Disale for further studies. The minister said she has spoken to Dilip Swami, the chief executive officer of Solapur Zilla Parishad, on the issue.

"Have directed that the leave application be approved. The department believes in continued education for not just students but also teachers," Gaikwad tweeted. Disale, a Zilla Parishad teacher, thanked the minister for her intervention.

The award-winning teacher said he was happy that he will not miss the opportunity of availing the Fulbright DAI scholarship sponsored by the US. Disale had sought six months leave from the Solapur district education department to pursue PhD in the US, and had complained that the leave was being denied to him and he was planning to quit his job.

The primary school teacher at Paritewadi village in the district was selected for the scholarship for 2021-22.

With inputs from PTI

Tags

National Study Abroad Maharashtra Teachers Awards/Recognition
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM National

NEWSFLASH: Congress Releases First List Of 40 Candidates For Manipur Assembly Polls

NEWSFLASH: Congress Releases First List Of 40 Candidates For Manipur Assembly Polls

Madhya Pradesh: IMD Issues Orange Alert For Thunderstorms, Lightning In 20 Districts

Outlook Speakout Chhattisgarh 2021 Achiever: Surbhi Self Help Group Raigarh

R-Day: Mahatma Gandhi's Favourite Hymn Excluded From Beating Retreat Ceremony

Outlook Money Insurance Summit 2nd edition

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A murga singer sings during the inaugural carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Uruguay Carnival Parade Held With Limited Audience Due To Covid-19

People participate in the March for Life outside the US Supreme Court on Capitol Hill in Washington.

‘March For Life’ Annual Protest Against Abortion In US Held

Glimpses of migratory bird flocks at Santragachi Jheel in Kolkata.

Migratory Birds Flock Kolkata’s Santragachi Jheel This Winter

Amar Jawan Jyoti flame taken for merger with flame at National War Memorial in New Delhi.

Merger Of Amar Jawan Jyoti With National War Memorial In New Delhi

South African batsman Aiden Markram thanks members of the Indian cricket team after South Africa won the second ODI match by seven wickets in Paarl, South Africa.

South Africa Ride On Knocks From Quinton De Kock, Janneman Malan To Beat India By 7 Wickets In 2nd ODI, Clinch Series 2-0