An official said that a tremor of 2.7 magnitudes was recorded in Shahapur taluka of Maharashtra's Thane district on Wednesday.

The tremor was recorded at 5.46 pm on Tuesday, Shahapur tehsildar Nilima Suryavanshi said.

"It was recorded 24 km south-east of the Bhatsa dam with its epicenter in Sogaon village," she said.