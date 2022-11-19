Sunday, Nov 20, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Madhya Pradesh Reports No Covid-19 Case Or Death; Recovery Count Rises By Three

The tally and the toll in MP remained unchanged at 10,54,888 and 10,776, respectively, an official said. The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,085, leaving the state with 27 active cases, the official informed.

Covid-19 cases.
Covid-19 cases.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 19 Nov 2022 10:28 pm

Madhya Pradesh had a 'clean slate' on Saturday as no Covid-19 case or death was reported in the last 24 hours. Confirming the development, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said this feat had occurred after "several months or after a gap of a year".

The tally and the toll in MP remained unchanged at 10,54,888 and 10,776, respectively, an official said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,085, leaving the state with 27 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,923 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,888, new cases - Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,085, active cases 27, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.  

(With PTI Inputs)
 

Tags

National Madhya Pradesh Covid-19 Case Narottam Mishra COVID-19 Vaccine Active Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 Death Toll State Health Department
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

Trivendra Singh Rawat Meets BJP Chief J P Nadda Over Critical Remarks On Smart City Project: Sources

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives

US: Nancy Pelosi To Step Down From House Leadership After Democrats Lose Control Of House Of Representatives