Madhya Pradesh Reports No Covid-19 Case Or Death; Recovery Count Rises By Three

Madhya Pradesh had a 'clean slate' on Saturday as no Covid-19 case or death was reported in the last 24 hours. Confirming the development, state Home Minister Narottam Mishra said this feat had occurred after "several months or after a gap of a year".

The tally and the toll in MP remained unchanged at 10,54,888 and 10,776, respectively, an official said.

The recovery count increased by three to touch 10,44,085, leaving the state with 27 active cases, the official informed.

With 2,923 samples examined during the day, the number of coronavirus tests in MP went up to 3,01,98,008, he added.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 10,54,888, new cases - Nil, death toll 10,776, recoveries 10,44,085, active cases 27, number of tests so far 3,01,98,008.

(With PTI Inputs)

