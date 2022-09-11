Sunday, Sep 11, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Lumpy Skin Disease Infecting Cattle In Jharkhand

To check the spread of the disease, the animal husbandry department has issued an advisory to all 24 districts and asked them to send samples, if any such case of lumpy skin disease is reported in their respective areas, the official said.

A cow suffering from lumpy skin disease in Jharkhand Animal Husbandry Department, Rajasthan

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 11 Sep 2022 4:58 pm

After African swine fever which killed over 1,000 pigs in Jharkhand, rising cases of lumpy skin disease have been infecting cattle in the eastern state, raising concern of the animal husbandry department.  

However, no death of bovine animals due to the viral infection has been reported from the districts so far, an official said on Sunday. Lumpy skin disease is a contagious viral disease that spreads among cattle through mosquitoes, flies, lice, and wasps by direct contact, and also through contaminated food and water. The disease causes fever and nodules on the skin, and it can be fatal.

Director of Institute of Animal Health and Production, Vipin Bihari Mahta, told PTI, “We have received some cases of lumpy skin disease from Ranchi and Deoghar districts.”

To check the spread of the disease, the animal husbandry department has issued an advisory to all 24 districts and asked them to send samples, if any such case of lumpy skin disease is reported in their respective areas, the official said.

“The disease had been reported in the state last year too. But, there were very few cases. This year, the cases are rising. We have asked the dairy farmers to keep the cattle, showing symptoms of the disease, in isolation. 

“The symptoms include skin nodules of about two to five cm, high fever, reduced milk production, loss of appetite, and watery eyes,” Mahta said. The Centre recently said about 57,000 cattle have died so far due to the disease which has spread to Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, and Andhra Pradesh.

Mahta said, “The best part is we now have a vaccine to control the disease,” he said. Speaking on the African swine fever (ASF), he said the situation is under control and the death rate has also reduced in the state.

At the Kanke-based government pig breeding farm in Ranchi, there were around 1,100 pigs before the outbreak of ASF. “There are only 300 pigs at the farm now,” an official said.

Related stories

Lumpy Skin Disease:173 Cases Reported Among Cattle In Delhi, Says Minister Gopal Rai

2,171 Cattle Found Infected With Lumpy Skin Disease In MP; Transportation Of Bovine Animals Banned

Lumpy Skin Disease Under Control In Jammu And Kashmir: Union Minister L Murugan

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Lumpy Skin Disease Protecting Cattle Priority State Government Jharkhand Conservation Promotion Cow Progeny
NEXT MATCH
VS
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Economics Of Oppression: The Growing Precarity Of Dalit Lives In India

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities

Linguistic Structures, Cultural and Historical Influence And Its Expression In The Humanities