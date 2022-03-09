Wednesday, Mar 09, 2022
Live Results Of Assembly Elections 2022: Where To Get Live Streaming Of Analysis, News Updates And All You Wanted To Know

The counting of votes of Assembly elections 2022 for Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will start at 8 am on Thursday, March 10. Follow the results from the five states live.

Representative image of voters PTI photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Mar 2022 7:34 pm

The fate of 6,943 candidates across 690 Assembly seats across the five states of Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Goa, and Manipur will be known on Thursday when the live counting of votes starts at 8 AM IST. As the day unfurls and the results of Assembly Elections 2022 trickle in, savour the excitement of counting and its outcome through Outlook's live coverage that includes live streaming of analysis and news updates. 

Where and how to follow election results with Outlook: 

  1. Live scores: Outlook will run a live tally of Assembly election 2022 trends and results on the homepage that will be updated throughout the day. Follow it at our homepage - www.outlookindia.com 
     
  2. Live blog: Outlook will carry all the results- and trends-related news and updates on our live blog that can be accessed at our homepage. 
     
  3. Live election analysis: Outlook’s reporters and editors who covered the 2022 assembly elections will hold live sessions to discuss and analyse the trends and results on our Facebook page. Follow our page at www.facebook.com/Outlookindia for analysis and updates of the elections. 

The trends can also be seen at the official website of the Election Commission of India at results.eci.gov.in. The official app of the Election Commission named “Voter Helpline” can also be used to follow the results. The free to use app is available for download on Google’s Play Store. 
 

National Election Commission Of India 2022 Assembly Elections Assembly Elections 2022 Results Of Assembly Elections 2022 Punjab Elections 2022 Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022 Goa Elections 2022 Uttarakhand Elections 2022 Manipur Elections 2022
