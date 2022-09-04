Sunday, Sep 04, 2022
Lightning Strike Kills Tribal Woman In Thane

A 55-year-old tribal woman was killed after lightning struck a village in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

Lightning illuminates the night sky during Monsoon
Lightning illuminates the night sky during Monsoon Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Sep 2022 5:24 pm



The victim, Anibai Mundola, from Zapwadi in the Khinavali area of Shahapur taluka, had taken her buffalo for grazing on a farm on Saturday evening when lightning struck them amid heavy rains. 

The woman died on the spot and the cattle also perished, an official from Khinavali police station said.

The woman's charred body was sent to a government hospital for postmortem and the police registered a case of accidental death, he said.

(Inputs from PTI)

