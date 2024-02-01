National

Light Showers In Parts Of Rajasthan, More Rain Likely Over Weekend

PTI
PTI

February 1, 2024

Several parts of Rajasthan received light showers over the last 24 hours owing to a western disturbance in the region, the meteorological department here said on Thursday.

The weather office forecast the the activation of another new western disturbance on February 3-4, leading to a strong possibility of light to moderate rain coupled with thunderstorm in some parts of Jodhpur, Bikaner, Jaipur, Bharatpur divisions.

On Thursday morning, Rajgarh was the wettest in the state recording a maximum rainfall of 10 mm, the weather bulletin showed. It was followed by Sardarshahar and Fatehpur receiving 6 mm rainfall each, 5 mm each in Neemkathana and Kotkasim, 4 mm in Sikar and 3 mm in Khairthal.

Meanwhile, people have got some relief from cold due to the recent increase in minimum temperature in several areas, according to the MeT.

