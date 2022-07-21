Thursday, Jul 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

LG VK Saxena Rejects Delhi CM Kejriwal's Singapore Travel Proposal, Says Mayors' Conference, Not Befitting Attendance By CM

Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC apart from the city government.

undefined
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 21 Jul 2022 4:38 pm

Delhi LG VK Saxena has rejected the AAP government's proposal for chief minister Arvind Kejriwal's Singapore visit to attend a summit on August 1.

The LG advised Kejriwal to not attend the World Cities Summit in Singapore next month since it is a conference of mayors and won't be befitting for a chief minister to attend it, official sources said on Thursday.

Sources said Saxena has returned the proposal regarding the foreign visit of Kejriwal while noting that the conference will be covering different aspects of urban governance, which are addressed by diverse bodies like the MCD, DDA and NDMC apart from the city government.

Related stories

Arvind Kejriwal Promises Free And Uninterrupted Power Supply In Gujarat if AAP Comes To Power

AAP Will Soon Share Its Agenda For Gujarat With People: Arvind Kejriwal

BJYM Demands Removal Of Satyendar Jain From Cabinet, Stages Protest Near Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

The LG said the Delhi government does not have exclusive domain over the issues and it will be 'inappropriate' for a chief minister to attend it. The LG has also noted that a chief minister attending such a conference will set a bad precedent.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National AAP Delhi Delhi LG Delhi CM Singapore Conference Politics Arvind Kejriwal New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

Remembering Sidhu Moosewala: A Transition From Promoting Toxic Masculinity To Becoming A Man With Perceptions

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes

ENG Vs SA, 1st ODI: All Eyes On Retiring Stokes