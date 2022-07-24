Sunday, Jul 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Last Rites Of Seer, Who Set Himself Ablaze Protesting Illegal Mining In Rajasthan, Held In Mathura

His protest started January 16, 2021, and lasted for 550 days. On July 20, he poured a highly inflammable liquid on himself in the presence of police force, secretary of Mataji Gaushala of Barsana Sunil Das said.

undefined
The last rites of Mathura-based seer Vijay Das, who died days after setting himself on fire while protesting against illegal mining PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jul 2022 7:24 am

The last rites of Mathura-based seer Vijay Das, who died days after setting himself on fire while protesting against illegal mining in Rajasthan's Bharatpur district, were held in Barsana here on Saturday.

Das (65) died at Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital in the early hours of Saturday. He was among the seers, who had gone to Pasopa village in Deeg tehsil of Rajasthan's Bharatpur district to protest illegal mining.

His protest started January 16, 2021, and lasted for 550 days. On July 20, he poured a highly inflammable liquid on himself in the presence of police force, secretary of Mataji Gaushala of Barsana Sunil Das said.

Related stories

Judicial Probe Ordered Into Killing Of DSP In Nuh By Mining Mafia

Haryana DCP Trying To Stop Illegal Mining Run Over By Truck, Cleaner Of Truck Arrested

Formation Of Large Mining Conglomerate To Enhance Capacity, Boost GDP: Hindustan Copper CMD

Sunil Das added that Vijay Raghav Das, who had suffered 80 per cent burns, was admitted to Bharatpur district hospital. When his condition did not improve there, he was taken to Jaipur's Sawai Maan Singh (SMS) Hospital, and later to Delhi's Safdarjang Hospital, where he died.

His body was brought to Mataji Gaushala in Barsana amidst tight security, where people paid tributes to him.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Last Rites Seer Set Himself Ablaze Protesting Illegal Mining Rajasthan Mathura Paid Tribute Highly Inflammable Liquid
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Will Continue Struggle Till Agnipath Scheme Is Withdrawn: RLD

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Reaches Delhi To Discuss His Panchayat Minister's Allegations