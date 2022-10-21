Friday, Oct 21, 2022
Last Metro Train Service On All Corridors To Start At 10 PM On Diwali

On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines.

Metro trial run in Mumbai
The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM Photo: PTI

Updated: 21 Oct 2022 7:12 pm

The last metro train service on all DMRC corridors will start at 10 PM from terminal stations on account of the Diwali festival, officials said on Friday. The routine time for that on regular days is 11 PM.

"On account of the Diwali festival, the last metro train service on October 24 (Monday), will start at 10 (2200 Hrs) from terminal stations of all metro lines," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a statement. Metro train services will run as usual for rest of the day on Diwali from routine commencement timings on all the lines, it said.

(With PTI inputs)

