Larsen And Toubro Launches L&T SuFin To Empower MSMEs

Engineering and construction major Larsen and Toubro (L&T) on Monday announced the launch of L&T SuFin, an integrated e-commerce platform for business to business industrial products and services. Through the B2B e-commerce platform, the company was poised to empower businesses, especially micro, small and medium enterprises, to enable them source their industrial supplies pan-India, digitally and cost-effectively. "With digital technologies, L&T SuFin is poised to transform Indian business landscape leading to formalisation of traditional supply chains and creating a win-win situation for suppliers and buyers", the company said in a statement.



Built to provide greater transparency and wider market access, L&T SuFin marks another chapter in the expansion of Larsen and Toubro as a digital powerhouse after it launched L&T EduTech, an educational technology platform for bolstering engineering and technology knowledge. "... with the launch of L&T SuFin, we take yet another leap in our digital transformation journey, building on our legacy of trust and keep understanding of the ecosystem. We are confident about L&T SuFin transforming the B2B marketplace for industrial products", L&T CEO and Managing Director, SN Subrahmanyan said.

L&T SuFin hosts a vast selection of industrial products over 40 plus categories as well as financing and logistics support. For sellers, L&T SuFin was an opportunity to broaden their markets like never before. The platform is designed to reach out to buyers across categories and pan India geographies, it said. Designed to be highly secured platform, L&T SuFin would host verified sellers and buyers, vetted by L&T besides providing guarantee to last mile delivery to over 15,000 pin codes. The platform would also provide working capital to micro, small and medium enterprises from banks and other financial institutions.

PTI Inputs