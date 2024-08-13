National

Lanka Dahan And From Earth To Earth In Mithila Painting: Bihar Museum Exhibition | Vaidehi Sita

"If I am pure, then let me dissolve in this very moment." Thirty-five artists, including Manisha Jha, a Mithila painting artist from Satlakha in Madhubani district and founder of the Madhubani Art Centre in Delhi, came to the Bihar Museum to depict scenes from the life of Sita, who they consider Bihar's daughter and an ecofeminist and a woman who personified dignity and empowerment. Vaidehi Sita, the exhibition, curated for the museum's foundation day on August 7, is a brave endeavour because of the politicisation of Lord Ram in recent times. Outlook speaks with Manisha Jha about her work depicting the scenes of Lanka Dahan and Sita’s return to the Earth from which she was born.