Kolkata's Durga Puja Pandals: Reflecting The Now And The Forever

In this photo series we visit, among others, the AK Block pandal, which is based on the theme of rainwater conservation. Kolkata's Durga puja pandals are supposedly the largest public art exhibition in the world. Each year, the pandals reflect themes that vary from the divine to current affairs. This year was no exception, with themes ranging from rainwater conservation to the RG Kar medical college rape and murder incident and an installation of a human spine model to remind people of the current times. The puja pandal themes tackle abstract and thought-provoking concepts open to interpretation by their viewers, making them no less modernist than any art installation. In this photo series we visit the AK Block pandal, which is based on the theme of rainwater conservation. The unconventional instrumentation gives a natural sonic vibe which creates a different charm for the pandal. It shows several utensils like plastic and metal placed in a pit that collects water droplets falling from the roof, creating the sound of the traditional dhak. In another, the theme of the pandal was Resonance, depicting a connection between God and people. The organisers of Kestopur "Masterda Smriti Sangha" on VIP Road installed a 70ft-long backbone across the roof of the Durga Puja pandal. They refuted claims that their design has anything to do with the RG Kar incident and the protests that followed.